$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Was It Yours?

By Dani Medina

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Check your pockets — you might be a million dollars richer.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Texas this week — and the claimant will win a prize of $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Rickey Rockets Garland Inc. at 1910 S. Jupiter Road in Garland. The winning numbers were 2-32-39-46-69. The winner didn't get the Powerball of 6.

The ticket must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, April 4.

This could be you: A Texas resident claimed their $1 million prize this week. On Tuesday (April 5), a Mesquite resident claimed their winning scratch-off ticket. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

The Cash Celebration! ticket was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Here's a look at winning tickets claimed last week in Texas:

  • March 28: McKinney resident claims $1 million scratch-off ticket prize (winning ticket sold at Kwik Shop, 215 E. University Drive
  • March 29: San Antonio resident claims $2 million Powerball prize (winning ticket sold at Big's, 25020 Blanco Road #190)
  • March 30: Bryan resident claims $1 million scratch-off ticket prize (winning ticket sold at Stop N Save, 1255 N. Market Street)
  • March 31: Carrollton resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize (winning ticket sold at RaceTrac, 4788 N. Josey Lane)
