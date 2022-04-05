$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Was It Yours?

Check your pockets — you might be a million dollars richer.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Texas this week — and the claimant will win a prize of $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Rickey Rockets Garland Inc. at 1910 S. Jupiter Road in Garland. The winning numbers were 2-32-39-46-69. The winner didn't get the Powerball of 6.

The ticket must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date, April 4.

This could be you: A Texas resident claimed their $1 million prize this week. On Tuesday (April 5), a Mesquite resident claimed their winning scratch-off ticket. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 10690 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.

The Cash Celebration! ticket was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Here's a look at winning tickets claimed last week in Texas: