12-Year-Old Texas Boy Skips High School, Heads To College

A 12-year-old Texas boy left middle school early, skipped high school and is now getting ready for college.

Deep Hayer is set to start at Austin Community College in May, according to KXAN. His parents, Rosie and Roger Hayer said Austin was reading at a seventh-grade level in the first grade. "He was going to school and it wasn't challenging for him," Roger said.

Austin had a solution for his desire to soak in as much knowledge as possible.

"If I am not getting a challenge now, then why not go to a college? I just feel like it is going to be going to school, and it is going to be a lot harder for sure, but at the same time you are learning still," Austin told KXAN.

Austin said his decision to fly through middle school and forgo high school was tough. "I was skeptical at first, I am going to be missing out on something," he said.

After Austin Community College, Austin said he has his sights set on attending the University of Texas. "That has always been my dream. I have dreamed of going there from a young age," he said.