This is a different kind of fast-track degree program.

A 15-year-old boy from California graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this month, making him one of the university's "youngest grads."

Jack Rico earned his bachelor's degree in history and graduated with a 3.78 grade point average. Even though this is Rico's first bachelor's degree, it's his fifth degree overall. He earned four associates degrees prior to enrolling at UNLV, according to the university. His four associates degrees are in history, social behavior, art and human expression and social science, according to FOX News.

When asked how it feels to be one of UNLV's youngest graduates, Rico summed it up in one word — awesome.

"It feels awesome! I worked really hard but I also had a lot of support. All my professors and classmates have been awesome. A huge thank you to my mom for driving me back and forth from California to UNLV every week so that I could take classes on campus," Rico said.

UNLV's commencement ceremony was held December 14. Post-graduation, Rico said he wants to take more classes before finding a focus for his master's. FOX News reported Rico is unsure on his career path, but wants to make enough money to take care of his sister "for the rest of her life." Rico's sister has autism "who he is amazing with."

But first, it's time for Rico to play Spider-Man on his new PS5.

"I managed my time really well and made sure I completed all assignments on time. This semester it has been a little more difficult for me to stay motivated. I missed my very first assignment ever in college a few weeks ago. That was enough to push me back on track. I started writing down everything again and making sure I’m staying organized. I have a PS5 still in the box staring at me, but I promised myself I'm not going to open it until after finals," Rico said.