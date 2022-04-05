Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Married
By Sarah Tate
April 5, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married. A source tells TMZ that the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the blink-182 drummer performed at the Grammy Awards.
According to the source, the pair were married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel around 1:30 a.m. Monday (April 4). They appeared to have planned ahead as they already had a marriage license that they presented to the chapel's owner, who was listed as a witness. They even had an Elvis impersonator pronounce them husband and wife, TMZ reports.
The venue was not allowed to take photos of the ceremony; instead, Kardashian and Barker brought their own photographer. As of Tuesday morning, they have not shared any photos from their highly-anticipated wedding.
While the pair had been friends for years, they were first romantically linked at the beginning of 2021, with their whirlwind romance culminating in a romantic beachside proposal in October 2021.
The midnight nuptials were a romantic and intimate way for the couple to say "I do," but sources say they plan to have "several" more ceremonies that are sure to pull out all the stops. Barker's beachside proposal in Montecito, California, was filled with hundreds of roses and candles shaped into a heart.
This is the first marriage for Kardashian and the third for Barker. The former was with ex Scott Disick for nine years without tying the knot, but they share three children: Mason, Penelope and Reign. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months before filing for divorce in August 2002, while his marriage to Shanna Moakler lasted from 2004 to 2008. Moakler is the mother of his two children, Landon and Alabama.
Congratulations to the happy couple!