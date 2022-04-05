Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married. A source tells TMZ that the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas hours after the blink-182 drummer performed at the Grammy Awards.

According to the source, the pair were married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel around 1:30 a.m. Monday (April 4). They appeared to have planned ahead as they already had a marriage license that they presented to the chapel's owner, who was listed as a witness. They even had an Elvis impersonator pronounce them husband and wife, TMZ reports.

The venue was not allowed to take photos of the ceremony; instead, Kardashian and Barker brought their own photographer. As of Tuesday morning, they have not shared any photos from their highly-anticipated wedding.

While the pair had been friends for years, they were first romantically linked at the beginning of 2021, with their whirlwind romance culminating in a romantic beachside proposal in October 2021.