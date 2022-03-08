Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Prank She Pulled On Fiance Travis Barker
By Sarah Tate
March 8, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian may be planning her wedding to fiance Travis Barker, but she still has time to prank him.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Monday (March 7) to show fans some snapshots from her weekend. While some of the snaps feature her bundled-up outfit, breakfast and a sunset, a couple photos showed off the prank she pulled on the blink-182 drummer.
In the photos, Kardashian revealed that she toilet papered his house, spelling out, "Got you, LOL Haha," next to a home with a palm tree covered in lights. While it's unclear who helped pull off the prank, Page Six reports that Kardashian's daughter Penelope can be seen running in the background.
The Poosh founder also shared a drawing that Penelope drew of her soon-to-be stepdad, tattoos and all, which Barker shared on his own Instagram Story, telling her "I love this" and even making it his new profile photo.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/DG4Vq22O5H— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) March 7, 2022
Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 after first being romantically linked in January of the same year. Following their whirlwind romance, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple hopes to get married soon.
"Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding," the source said. "They want their wedding to speak on behalf of both of their styles with some sexiness and elegance."