Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The Prank She Pulled On Fiance Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian may be planning her wedding to fiance Travis Barker, but she still has time to prank him.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Monday (March 7) to show fans some snapshots from her weekend. While some of the snaps feature her bundled-up outfit, breakfast and a sunset, a couple photos showed off the prank she pulled on the blink-182 drummer.

In the photos, Kardashian revealed that she toilet papered his house, spelling out, "Got you, LOL Haha," next to a home with a palm tree covered in lights. While it's unclear who helped pull off the prank, Page Six reports that Kardashian's daughter Penelope can be seen running in the background.