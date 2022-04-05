Popular East Nashville Bar Closing Its Doors After 10 Years

A popular bar in East Nashville announced it is shutting down at the end of the month.

The Crying Wolf, which bills itself as "you favorite neighborhood bar," said it does not plan to renew its lease in East Nashville and will close its doors April 30 after "an unforgettable ride," per News Channel 5. The bar made the announcement Monday (April 4) in a post on its Instagram page, thanking the community for its support over the past decade.

"As the end of our 10 year lease quickly approaches, The Crying Wolf family has made the tough decision to not renew our lease and close our doors at the end of this month," the statement reads, adding, "it's been 10 incredible, wild, beautiful years" serving the community.