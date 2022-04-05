Popular East Nashville Bar Closing Its Doors After 10 Years
By Sarah Tate
April 5, 2022
A popular bar in East Nashville announced it is shutting down at the end of the month.
The Crying Wolf, which bills itself as "you favorite neighborhood bar," said it does not plan to renew its lease in East Nashville and will close its doors April 30 after "an unforgettable ride," per News Channel 5. The bar made the announcement Monday (April 4) in a post on its Instagram page, thanking the community for its support over the past decade.
"As the end of our 10 year lease quickly approaches, The Crying Wolf family has made the tough decision to not renew our lease and close our doors at the end of this month," the statement reads, adding, "it's been 10 incredible, wild, beautiful years" serving the community.
The post continued, "We are so grateful for the east Nashville (and honestly, worldwide) support of this place. We've seen hundreds of bands come through, watched people meet and fall in love, grow families and friend groups, move away and come back again. We've seen buildings go up, businesses around us flourish and we somehow survived a tornado and the pandemic!"
Though they may be closing down, The Crying Wolf plans to continue hosting special events, providing live music and offering drink specials throughout the month. They even plan to sell limited edition merchandise, the news outlet reports.
The bar concluded its post with a message to those who have shown their support over the years: "It's been an honor for us to serve east Nashville and we love you all so much!"
The Crying Wolf is located at 823 Woodland Street.