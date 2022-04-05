Texas Man Leads Police On Slow-Speed Chase In Stolen Forklift

A Texas man has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit in a stolen forklift.

Justin David Brown, 38, was traveling on Hardy Road in Aldine on Sunday afternoon when police were dispatched to stop him, according to Click 2 Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased the man through the Hardy Toll Road in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez originally asked on Twitter if "anyone in the greater Aldine area (is) missing a tractor?" He said police received calls about a "man on a tractor," and a sergeant "imagined perhaps a riding lawnmower."

Brown refused to stop as police began a pursuit. He was reaching speeds of about 18 mph, Gonzalez said. After a 20 minute pursuit, Brown came to a stop at Hardy and Egypt streets where deputies were able to detain him without incident.

No injuries were reported. It was determined the forklift/tractor was stolen and police is trying to locate the owner.

Brown was charged with evading authorities.