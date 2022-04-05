The Is Washington's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2022

Big Rib Eye Beef Steak With Bite Cut Out
Photo: Getty Images

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Washington is at...

Wedgwood Broiler!

Writers explained why they picked this longtime Seattle steakhouse:

"Since 1965, the Wedgwood Broiler, a Seattle landmark, has served up choice steaks such as a filet mignon in various sizes and prices, from 6 ounces ($16) to 16 ounces ($35.50). The 18-ounce "steak for two" offers top sirloin ($42.50), New York ($46.50), or filet mignon ($53) is served Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a choice of soup or salad and a potato."

You can find Wedgwood Broiler at 8230 35th Ave NE in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out Cheapism's full list of affordable yet amazing steaks.

