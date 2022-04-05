The Weeknd Features 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung & Jim Carrey In New Video

The Weeknd finally debuted his latest music video on Tuesday morning (April 5), and Squid Game fans noticed a familiar face starring in the “Take My Breath” singer’s latest project. HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in the action drama, shared the news on her social media channels that the “Out Of Time” music video. Jung and The Weeknd meet up for a drink and a karaoke party in a hotel, singing his latest song: “And I remember when I held you/ You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay/ And I regret I didn't tell you/ Now I can't keep you from loving him, you made up your mind

“Say I love you, girl, but I'm out of time/ Say I'm there for you, but I'm out of time/ Say that I'll care for you, but I'm out of time/ Said, I'm too late to make you mine, out of time”

The video shifts at the end when actor Jim Carrey’s voice narrates: “Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time. You’re almost there, but don’t panic. There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance. Soon you’ll be headed, forgiven, and refreshed. Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame. You may even forget your own name. But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks, on 103.5 DAWN FM.” Watch The Weeknd’s latest video here: