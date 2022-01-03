The Weeknd Announces Release Date Of Highly-Anticipated New Album

By Kelly Fisher

January 3, 2022

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd is kicking off the new year with a new collection of music. The “Take My Breath” artist took to his social media channels on Monday (January 3) to announce that his new album would release this week: Dawn FM is set to drop on Friday (January 7).

The Weeknd is gearing up for “a new sonic universe,” per a cryptic video announcing the new album. He listed several others, including Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. A voice narrates: “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.” Watch The Weeknd’s announcement here:

The Weeknd confirmed in October that his latest album was nearly complete, explaining during a radio appearance at the time that the “only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child…and some that inspire me now.” Around the same time, The Weeknd announced that he would kick off a stadium tour in 2022, aiming to do something “bigger and special” for fans.

The “Blinding Lights” singer also teamed up with Swedish House Mafia this fall, releasing the highly-anticipated collaboration “Moth To A Flame.” The Weeknd later teamed up with Post Malone as the two faced off in the “One Right Now” music video. The latest collaborations drummed up anticipation for fans awaiting the release of Dawn FM.

