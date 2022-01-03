The Weeknd Announces Release Date Of Highly-Anticipated New Album

The Weeknd is kicking off the new year with a new collection of music. The “Take My Breath” artist took to his social media channels on Monday (January 3) to announce that his new album would release this week: Dawn FM is set to drop on Friday (January 7).

The Weeknd is gearing up for “a new sonic universe,” per a cryptic video announcing the new album. He listed several others, including Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. A voice narrates: “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.” Watch The Weeknd’s announcement here: