These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Worst For Seasonal Allergies

By Sarah Tate

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again! Spring is here and along with the blooming flowers and trees comes the chance that you may experience seasonal allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual list of the Top 100 Allergy Capitals in the U.S. for 2022, including four cities right here in Tennessee. One city even earned a spot in the Top 20. According to the report, the cities were ranked based on spring and fall pollen scores as well as availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists and use of over-the-counter medication.

These Tennessee cities are among the worst in the U.S. for people experiencing seasonal allergies:

  • No. 19: Memphis
  • No. 35: Knoxville
  • No. 55: Chattanooga
  • No. 60: Nashville

While Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville are all classified as being "average" seasonal allergy cities, Memphis earned a spot in the Top 20 thanks to its "worse than average" amount of allergens.

These are the Top 20 worst cities for people with seasonal allergies:

  1. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. McAllen, Texas
  4. Richmond, Virginia
  5. San Antonio, Texas
  6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  7. Hartford, Connecticut
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. New Haven, Connecticut
  10. Albany, New York
  11. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  12. Springfield, Massachusetts
  13. Dayton, Ohio
  14. Columbia, South Carolina
  15. El Paso, Texas
  16. Syracuse, New York
  17. Des Moines, Iowa
  18. Miami, Florida
  19. Memphis, Tennessee
  20. Las Vegas, Nevada

Check out the full report here.

