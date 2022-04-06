Avril Lavigne, Veruca Salt Respond To Olivia Rodrigo Covering Their Songs

It's no secret that Olivia Rodrigo is influenced by female-fronted rock acts, and during her Sour tour opener in Portland, Oregon last night (April 5), she paid homage to those who came before her by covering Avril Lavigne's 2002 breakthrough hit "Complicated" and Veruca Salt's 1994 classic "Seether." While some may scoff at a pop star putting her spin on rock songs, both artists shared their positive reactions on Twitter.

"We’ve been belting out #brutal and #good4u in the car nonstop for the past year. This made our day, @oliviarodrigo" Veruca Salt wrote alongside a clip of the cover.

Lavigne retweeted footage of Rodrigo singing "Complicated" with orange and black heart emojis.

Watch fan-shot footage of both covers below.