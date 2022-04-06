Coi Leray Says She Respects Benzino More Thanks To Nicki Minaj

"I felt like Nicki, you know, where she comes from she takes fathers very serious," Leray explained. "When I got on the phone with her and broke it down to her and I apologized (because I had nothing to do with it. It wasn't no stunt, I'm not that type), she was just like 'Yo I get it. I understand. One thing is you have to respect your father. She's actually one of the main reasons why I'm like Team Dad. But she made it very clear like regardless of what you're going through, that's your dad and that's why we're going to do this song.'"



Later on in their conversation, Leray also discussed a few hurdles she had to go through to wrap up her debut album Trendsetter, which is set to drop this Friday, April 8. She also explained what happened to her relationship with her recent ex-boyfriend Pressa. Although the love was there, Leray said that they were going in different directions in their careers and that they may be distractions to each other.



Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Coi Leray up top.