Coi Leray Says She Respects Benzino More Thanks To Nicki Minaj

By Tony M. Centeno

April 6, 2022

Coi Leray was crushed when her father Benzino mistakenly ruined the surprise behind her recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj. However, after her personal chat with the Queen rapper, she not only salvaged the feature but she also gained more respect for her dad.

During her interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 6, the Trendsetter rapper opened up about what happened after she confronted Benzino about revealing the plans for her song "Blick Blick" too early. Following the leak, Nicki Minaj ended up calling Leray about their song. Once Leray explained the situation and apologized, Minaj helped her realize how important it is to have her dad in her life regardless of their past issues.

"I felt like Nicki, you know, where she comes from she takes fathers very serious," Leray explained. "When I got on the phone with her and broke it down to her and I apologized (because I had nothing to do with it. It wasn't no stunt, I'm not that type), she was just like 'Yo I get it. I understand. One thing is you have to respect your father. She's actually one of the main reasons why I'm like Team Dad. But she made it very clear like regardless of what you're going through, that's your dad and that's why we're going to do this song.'"

Later on in their conversation, Leray also discussed a few hurdles she had to go through to wrap up her debut album Trendsetter, which is set to drop this Friday, April 8. She also explained what happened to her relationship with her recent ex-boyfriend Pressa. Although the love was there, Leray said that they were going in different directions in their careers and that they may be distractions to each other.

Watch The Breakfast Club's entire interview with Coi Leray up top.

