Coi Leray Reveals Release Date For Debut Album

It's been a long time coming for Coi Leray. After coming through with a few bangers following her smash hit "No More Parties," Leray is finally revealing the plans for her debut album.

On Monday, March 28, Coi Leray debuted the official cover art for her first album Trendsetter. The "TWINNEM" rapper, who was nominated for Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, explained how excited she was to release her introductory album, which is expected to drop April 8.

"I just want to finally let y’all bxtchs know, ain’t nobody fw me in that booth," Leray wrote in her caption. "This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it 🙏👑 it’s not a race, it’s a Trendsetter Marathon 🌎🆑👑"