Deputy To Teen Who Lied About Avoiding DUI: 'I'm Extremely Disappointed'

She confessed to lying about the entire ordeal after JCSO debunked her claims with Stahl's body camera footage.

"I’m extremely disappointed. I expect better. It was selfish, but I’m not mad at her. Just disappointed,” Deputy Tyler Stahl told reporters. “It’s kind of frustrating. My goal with every single encounter is to be professional with everybody, courteous. I’m out there to educate and enforce, to make sure people are safer, and if I can teach people one thing on each traffic stop, then I’m doing my job.”

Fluss also claimed she blew a 3.8 on a breathalyzer test. As stated earlier, Stahl didn't suspect her of drunk driving so he didn't use a breathalyzer.

“There was no further testing because I had nothing to go on based on my preliminary investigation,” Stahl said. “I still to this day, regardless of what she was saying, do not believe she was impaired or drinking and driving.”