Deputy To Teen Who Lied About Avoiding DUI: 'I'm Extremely Disappointed'

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2022

The Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy at the center of a viral video of a teenager claiming she asked him out to avoid a DUI charge is speaking out, according to FOX 31.

Deputy Tyler Stahl was the one who pulled over 18-year-old Skyler Fluss over the weekend for swerving in Littleton. The sheriff's office said Stahl didn't find any evidence of Fluss being intoxicated nor any alcohol inside her vehicle, so he let her off with a warning. After the incident, Fluss posted a now-viral video on social media, bragging about getting out of the arrest by flirting with the deputy.

She confessed to lying about the entire ordeal after JCSO debunked her claims with Stahl's body camera footage.

"I’m extremely disappointed. I expect better. It was selfish, but I’m not mad at her. Just disappointed,” Deputy Tyler Stahl told reporters. “It’s kind of frustrating. My goal with every single encounter is to be professional with everybody, courteous. I’m out there to educate and enforce, to make sure people are safer, and if I can teach people one thing on each traffic stop, then I’m doing my job.”

Fluss also claimed she blew a 3.8 on a breathalyzer test. As stated earlier, Stahl didn't suspect her of drunk driving so he didn't use a breathalyzer.

“There was no further testing because I had nothing to go on based on my preliminary investigation,” Stahl said. “I still to this day, regardless of what she was saying, do not believe she was impaired or drinking and driving.”

The deputy also revealed that the 18-year-old woman got emotional during the traffic stop, saying she recently broke up with her boyfriend. Ultimately, he explains he's not going to change his approach to DUI investigations after this incident.

“Not that it’s an excuse for her behavior, she’s young she’s a teenager," Stahl clarifies. "Social media is a strong influence on kids these days. I don’t appreciate what she did. Body cameras are a great tool and thank god the sheriff’s office has them. It could’ve been much worse."

Reporters say Fluss, who isn't facing charges, has apologized to Stahl. The deputy says he accepted her apology.

