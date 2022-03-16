Jack Harlow Confirms Release Date For His Next Album

Jack Harlow has a stacked schedule ahead of him. Not only is he preparing for his first film role ever, but he's also getting ready to drop his next studio album.

On Wednesday, March 16, Rolling Stone released their April cover story featuring the "Nail Tech" rapper. In the article, the title of Harlow's sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, along with the intended release date is revealed. Not long into their feature, Harlow spoke on the quality of the songs he's got on his album without giving away too many details about the tracklist.

"Smoker," Harlow said as he went down the list of each song on the album. "Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Classic. This b***h got smokers!”