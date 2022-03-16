Jack Harlow Confirms Release Date For His Next Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 16, 2022
Jack Harlow has a stacked schedule ahead of him. Not only is he preparing for his first film role ever, but he's also getting ready to drop his next studio album.
On Wednesday, March 16, Rolling Stone released their April cover story featuring the "Nail Tech" rapper. In the article, the title of Harlow's sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, along with the intended release date is revealed. Not long into their feature, Harlow spoke on the quality of the songs he's got on his album without giving away too many details about the tracklist.
"Smoker," Harlow said as he went down the list of each song on the album. "Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Smoker. Classic. This b***h got smokers!”
The album will serve as the follow-up to his debut album Thats What They All Say, which dropped in 2020. Elsewhere in the cover story, Harlow offered up a fairly major clue about the making of the album. While the album's production process is inspired by Kanye West, the Kentucky native also said that his team is in talks about Dolly Parton's people about recording "some hard s**t" for the album. Harlow even admitted that "Nail Tech" is his "least favorite song on the album."
"But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people," Harlow told Rolling Stone. "I’m spitting, and there’s energy behind the beat. . . . I have different tastes. I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat.”
Later on, Harlow touched on collaborating with Lil Nas X and Ye. He also opened up about his thoughts on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama as well as the first time he met Drake in person last year.
Look out for Jack Harlow's new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6.