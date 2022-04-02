Jack Harlow Teases New Song Sampling Iconic Fergie Track

We're all about to be poppin' champagne and livin' the life when Jack Harlow drops a new banger next week.

The "WHATS POPPIN" rapper teased what's poised to be the song of the summer on social media on Friday. "First Class" samples Fergie's iconic hit "Glamorous" — and it's a banger. Here's a look at some of the lyrics heard in the track:

"I've been a G / Throw up the L / Sex in the A.M. / O-R-O-U-S / And I can put you in first class"

Not only did Harlow manage to revamp a 2006 hit, but he paid homage to his home town of Louisville by "throwin' up the L" in the chorus.

Harlow said on Twitter he's "locked in the studio finishing up this album for u" and added "First Class" will be released Friday, April 9. Look out for his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6.

