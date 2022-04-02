Jack Harlow Teases New Song Sampling Iconic Fergie Track
By Dani Medina
April 2, 2022
We're all about to be poppin' champagne and livin' the life when Jack Harlow drops a new banger next week.
The "WHATS POPPIN" rapper teased what's poised to be the song of the summer on social media on Friday. "First Class" samples Fergie's iconic hit "Glamorous" — and it's a banger. Here's a look at some of the lyrics heard in the track:
"I've been a G / Throw up the L / Sex in the A.M. / O-R-O-U-S / And I can put you in first class"
Not only did Harlow manage to revamp a 2006 hit, but he paid homage to his home town of Louisville by "throwin' up the L" in the chorus.
Harlow said on Twitter he's "locked in the studio finishing up this album for u" and added "First Class" will be released Friday, April 9. Look out for his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6.
Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next ? pic.twitter.com/EnmdW1V06F— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 31, 2022
As you might have guessed, Harlow's fans are absolutely LOVING what they've heard from the song, already dubbing it his best yet. Here are some fan reactions:
"Is it just me or is music not really hitting anymore... everything mainstream is lacking originality & I can't remember the last time I heard something I couldn't wait to play again. With that being said this dude Jack just out here sampling Fergie and idk bout u but this s*** refreshing asl and gonna be on repeat all summer," TikTok user @itsjuslo said.
"I can't believe Glamorous sampled could be this good... I'm gonna be a menace this summer with this song," TikToker @themorivita said.
