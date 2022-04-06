'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss' Ex, Big Block, Questions Child Support

It is no secret that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her child's father, hip-hop executive Russel "Big Block" Spencer, disagreed about child support for daughter Riley Burruss from the beginning.

"How you got more money than me and you put me on child support," Block recently shared in an interview with VladTV.

In the same interview, Block details having a family while starting a relationship with Kandi. Block believes that daughter Riley, now 20 years old, is jealous of his relationship with his other children because they were all raised under his care.

According to BravoTV, Kandi spoke out about the situation in April of 2021 on an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta saying, "Riley wanted it. She said that's her money, and it was owed to her. It's not like I was going to get new money or something."