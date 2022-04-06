This Is The Best Cheesecake In Alabama

A Mobile restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesecake in every state, which included Spot of Tea as the top choice for Alabama.

"Nestled right in the hustle and bustle of Mobile's arts district, Spot of Tea has been serving the community delicious desserts and steaming cups of tea since the 1990s," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Their cheesecake, which a Yelp reviewer has exclaimed as "to die for!" is always available and can be served with a decadent strawberry topping or bananas Foster sauce."

