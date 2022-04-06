This Is The Best Cheesecake In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
April 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesecake in every state, which included Mike's Pastry as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Mike's Pastry, which has four locations throughout Massachusetts, crafts a wonderfully dense cheesecake available in an array of flavors," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Be sure to try out their famous cannolis also while you are there—their cannolis are so popular that Harpoon Brewery partnered with the bakery to create a limited edition cannoli stout beer in its honor."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesecake in every state:
- Alabama- Spot of Tea (Mobile)
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Banham's Cheesecake (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Pantry Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Harriet's Cheesecake Unlimited (Inglewood)
- Colorado- Vollmer's Bakery and Cheesecake Factory (Denver)
- Connecticut- Donut Crazy (New Haven)
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery (Newark)
- Florida- Farmer's Table (Boca Raton)
- Georgia- Sammy CheezeCake (East Point)
- Hawaii- Sugar Beach Bake Shop (Kihei)
- Idaho- Boise Pie Co. (Boise)
- Illinois- Molly's Cupcakes (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Creme Cupcakes (Des Moines)
- Kansas- College Hill Deli (Wichita)
- Kentucky- Backroads Bakery (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Commander's Palace (New Orleans)
- Maine- Gross Confection Bar (Portland)
- Maryland- Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- Mike's Pastry (Boston)
- Michigan- Sweet Potato Sensations (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Muddy Paws Cheesecake (Saint Louis Park)
- Mississippi- Saltine (Jackson)
- Missouri- Cupini's (Kansas City)
- Montana- On Broadway (Helena)
- Nebraska- High Society Cheesecake (Lincoln)
- Nevada- The Cheesecake Baker (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Pleasant Lake Cheesecake Company (New London)
- New Jersey- Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes (Clayton)
- New Mexico- Aji Restaurant (Taos)
- New York- Eileen's Special Cheesecake (New York City)
- North Carolina- The Colington Cafe (Outer Banks)
- North Dakota- Pirogue Grille (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Townhall (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- Vast (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Petunia's Pies and Pastries (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- The Cheesecake Lady (Elkins Park)
- Rhode Island- Pastiche Fine Desserts (Providence)
- South Carolina- Kaminsky's (Columbia)
- South Dakota- Grille 26 (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- The Standard at The Smith House (Nashville)
- Texas- Dessert Gallery (Houston)
- Utah- The Dodo Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- The Farmhouse Tap and Grill (Burlington)
- Virginia- Route 58 Deli (Virginia Beach)
- Washington- Bakery Nouveau (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Everything Cheesecake (Martinsburg)
- Wisconsin- Simma's Bakery (Wauwatosa)
- Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)