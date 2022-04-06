This Is The Best Cheesecake In Connecticut

A New Haven restaurant is being credited as having the best cheesecake in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesecake in every state, which included Donut Crazy as the top choice for Connecticut.

"The best cheesecake in Connecticut comes in donut form at New Haven's Donut Crazy," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Made with a blueberry cheesecake filling and topped with a blueberry puree glaze, coffee cake streusel, and vanilla drizzle, Donut Crazy's Blueberry Cheese donut is a must-have for any cheesecake lover."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cheesecake in every state: