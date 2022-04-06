T.I. Blasts Comedian On Stage For Jokes About Sexual Abuse Allegations

By Tony M. Centeno

April 6, 2022

T.I.
Photo: Getty Images

Outside of his music career, T.I. has been focused on his new venture into the world of comedy. After doing a couple of sets, he's managed to entertain crowds with his jokes. However, Tip recently lost his temper after a host at one of his shows brought up a sensitive subject.

According to video that surfaced online Monday night, April 4, Tip appeared to go off on host and comedian Lauren Knight who had reportedly mentioned past allegations of sexual abuse that were made against him and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris. The video shows the rapper-turned-comic degrading the comic for bringing up the situation during her set.

“There was no f***ing crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife,” Tip said. “Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that s**t, n***a, I’m gonna check yo motherf***ing ass as long as it takes. N***a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something.”

“Ain’t no motherf***ing case, ain’t never been no motherf***ing case," Tip added. "’Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n***a, I’m gon motherf***ing continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

The rapper was referring to the previous sexual abuse allegations that were made against Tip and Tiny last year. After numerous people came forward with allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, two women actually took their allegations to police in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. However, because the allegations stemmed from alleged incidents that happened as far back as 2005, judges in both cases declined to move forward with any charges.

Knight took to social media to give her side of the story. She said that Tip arrived towards the end of the event and delivers a 30-minute set. Knight went up after the rapper and tried to do her own set when she kept getting interrupted by Tip's heckling. Once he told her to "take off her wig," Knight replied by bringing up his own alleged shortcomings.

“I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take my wig off when you speak on the allegations," Knight recalled. "Nobody was tight, except for him. Nobody called him a rapist. I responded to him telling me—in a room full of people—to rip my wig off, and made a joke just like he did. So if you gotta a problem with it, not mine.”

Eventually, both Knight and T.I. made peace with each other. Tip also issued a public apology. See what Tip had to say below.

