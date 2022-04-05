Lil Wayne, T.I. Reunite At Dreamville Fest After Their Feud

"Also when I pulled up, I heard the motherf***ing King on stage, shout out to the motherf***ing T.I. you already know what it is. That's my real motherf***in' brother right there, that's my motherf***in' daughter's uncle man y'all don't even understand man, you feel me?"



Lil Wayne and T.I. haven't been seen together out in public since Tip called out the Funeral rapper over his comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. Back in 2016, Wayne claimed that he didn't relate to BLM's cause during an interview on ABC News. After the interview, T.I. posted the video clip to Instagram and went in on Wayne with a lengthy caption.



"Wayne I've known you over a decade," Tip wrote in 2016. "Our daughters grew up together practically. Reginae' spent countless times at my house with Niq-Niq when you were in prison & you extended my daughter the same courtesy when I was in the same position. Our relationship outside of music is what makes me sensitive to your disposition. I KNOW you wired a bit different than most other responsible adults, but still n***a U TRIPPING!!!!"



Lil Wayne did end up apologizing for his comments. However, their latest interaction proves the "Swagga Like Us" rappers have let bygones by bygones. Watch Lil Wayne's full set with DJ Drama at Dreamville Fest below.

