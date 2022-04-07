Everything You Need To Know About The Maricopa County Fair

The Maricopa County Fair is back after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, reported 12 News.

WHEN

The fair began on Wednesday, April 6th and runs through Sunday, April 10th. The doors open at 10 a.m. each day.

Here are the daily fair hours:

Wednesday, April 6 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 7 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, April 8: 10 a.m. to Midnight

10 a.m. to Midnight Saturday, April 9 : 10 a.m. to Midnight

: 10 a.m. to Midnight Carnival 11 a.m. to Midnight

Sunday, April 10 : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival 12 noon to 10 p.m.

WHERE

Get in on the fun at 1826 West McDowell Road in Phoenix.

COST

Tickets are just $9 per person for patrons over the age of eight. Children seven and under get in for free. Wristbands for unlimited rides cost $30 each. There will be daily specials and discounts on different days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The fair is filled with fun rides, live entertainment, food booths, and livestock shows. Click here to check out the daily event schedule.

The annual event dates all the way back to the 1950s with nearly 70,000 visiting the fair each year.

Click here to learn more about the Maricopa County Fair.