Jack White Reveals Advice Prince Once Gave Him About Playing Guitar

Jack White is a guitar master, but that didn't stop Prince from giving him advice. During a recent interview, the former White Stripes frontman recalled bumping into The Purple One at a show featuring Zoë Kravitz and White's ex-wife Karen Elson’s musical project, The Citizens Band.

“The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack’. And he talked about the [2008] James Bond song [‘Another Way To Die’] I had just done,” White recounted.

“And he said, ‘I really like it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

White's label, Third Man Records, plans to release Prince's shelved album Camille. As for the singer-songwriter's own music, his fourth solo album, Fear of Dawn, comes out on Friday (April 8) with his fifth, Entering Heaven Alive, to follow closely behind with a July 22 release.

To celebrate the Fear of Dawn release, White also kicks off his Supply Chain Issues tour in his hometown of Detroit tomorrow night. See a full list of tour dates here.