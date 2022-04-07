Major Multi-Car Crash Shuts Down Nashville Interstate

A crash involving several cars has shut down a major interstate near Nashville and resulted in multiple injuries.

At least eight vehicles, including a semi truck, were involved in a crash on Thursday (April 7) in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at Waldron Road in La Vergne in Rutherford County, WKRN reports. All eastbound lanes were blocked following the crash.

While crews assist in the investigation and cleanup, law enforcement officers are diverting traffic away from the scene toward Old Hickory Boulevard. Per WKRN, drivers have been asked to take U.S. Highway 41/70 (New Nashville Highway) as an alternate route.

According to FOX 17, the Tennessee Department of Transportation expected continued traffic delays for hours along I-24 East near Waldron Road, but the area has since reopened. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said that even though drivers can continue along I-24, they may still experience some slow-moving traffic.

As of 2:30 p.m., it is unclear what caused the crash and the extent of any reported injuries. No other information has been made available at this time.

Another crash involving a school bus was reported in Franklin County on Thursday morning, resulting in at least two students being transported to a hospital for treatment, per WKRN. The driver of the vehicle involved was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga with critical injuries.