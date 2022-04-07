Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Anxiety Issues During 'Carpool Karaoke' Session

“I think when I was younger, probably, my natural state was to be more confident,” Nicki explained. “But I think when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized.”



The topic came up after the Queen rapper told Corden that she chews ice cubes as a way to relieve her stress and anxiety. She also explained that the feeling of being constantly critiqued on everything from her music to her looks is extremely overwhelming. She even revealed that she's felt less confident over the years due to her anxieties. However, she admitted that she found peace by focusing on her young son and taking breaks from social media.



“Whenever I am off of social media and I take that shit off my phone, I have this enormous sense of peace,” Nicki said. “And then you realize what really matters; the things that you’re thinking about or worrying about, you’re like, ‘Who cares?!’



Watch Nicki Minaj take a ride with James Corden in "Carpool Karaoke" up top.