Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Anxiety Issues During 'Carpool Karaoke' Session
By Tony M. Centeno
April 7, 2022
Nicki Minaj has been through tough times in her life just like the rest of us. While her fans may see the glitz and glamour of her luxurious lifestyle as a successful artist, the "Seeing Green" rapper has been privately tackling her own mental health issues.
On Thursday, April 7, The Late, Late Show's James Corden debuted his latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke" featuring Nicki Minaj. After the two hit the road and performed songs like "Starships," "Super Bass" and her recent single "Do We Have a Problem?" Towards the end of their ride together, Minaj opens up about her personal battle with anxiety.
“I think when I was younger, probably, my natural state was to be more confident,” Nicki explained. “But I think when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized.”
The topic came up after the Queen rapper told Corden that she chews ice cubes as a way to relieve her stress and anxiety. She also explained that the feeling of being constantly critiqued on everything from her music to her looks is extremely overwhelming. She even revealed that she's felt less confident over the years due to her anxieties. However, she admitted that she found peace by focusing on her young son and taking breaks from social media.
“Whenever I am off of social media and I take that shit off my phone, I have this enormous sense of peace,” Nicki said. “And then you realize what really matters; the things that you’re thinking about or worrying about, you’re like, ‘Who cares?!’
Watch Nicki Minaj take a ride with James Corden in "Carpool Karaoke" up top.