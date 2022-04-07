Plane Crashes On Busy Parkway In Cobb County

Cobb Parkway in northeast Atlanta saw some action early this morning. A plane crash-landed into the busy road in the suburbs of Cobb County, causing traffic to be brought down to one lane on each road.

U.S. NEWS indicated that the plane landed in the grass median between both roads and impacted traffic on the north and southbound routes.

FOX 5 pulled data from the Cobb County Department of Transportation that detailed where the crash occurred - just north of Kennesaw Due West Road.

According to police reports, no cars were hit by the plane and the pilot was the only passenger. Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan told The Brunswick News that the pilot was able to leave the scene with only a minor leg injury.

Reports from the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and investigators with the Federal Aviation Authority show that the pilot noticed problems with the plane's engine shortly after flying out of Cobb County International Airport.