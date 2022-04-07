Tennessee Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes

At least five people were reportedly injured during a crash involving a Tennessee school bus, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to WKRN, the head-on collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday between a school bus and a truck in Franklin County, outside of Chattanooga. The bus was on its way to South Middle School and Cowan Elementary School when it collided with a truck that crossed the center line of Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road.

FOX 17 reports that there were nine students on board at the time of the crash, and at least four were transported from the scene to a hospital, Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean confirmed. An additional two students were taken to the hospital by their parents after the crash. Bean added that the crash could have been worse but that the bus driver, who sustained minor injuries, "did a great job."

The driver of the truck involved in the crash was airlifted and flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with critical injuries, the news outlet reports. Their identity and condition have not been released.

As of Thursday evening, no other information is available, including the possible cause of the crash and the extent of any reported injuries.