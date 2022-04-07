Texas Woman Trapped Inside Duffle Bag Inside Burning Car Rescued

What started out as a high-speed police pursuit through south Texas ended with the rescue of a woman who was trapped in a duffle bag inside a burning car.

Encinal Police chased a driver suspected of human smuggling across Webb and LaSalle Counties, reaching speeds over 130 mph, according to WLTX. The driver finally came to a stop and abandoned his car at a dead-end road. He ran off on foot.

Officers tried to track the suspect down. At this time, the SUV burst into flames and Encinal Police Chief Pablo Balboa made sure nobody was left inside the vehicle. A preliminary search didn't find anyone in the car, but then Balboa said he heard "screaming" from "somebody in the back." Officers then rushed in to rescue the woman, who was apparently trapped in a large black duffle bag in the back.

"We knew there was something in the bag, but we didn't know what was in there. When I unzippered it, there was a female looking up,” DPS Sergeant Geraro Hinojosa said. "She was trapped inside that zippered bag and it would have been just a matter of time before we would not be able to save her."

The car burned all the way to the ground, leaving behind nothing but bare metal, Hinojosa said.

"She was just in that duffle bag like a piece of clothing. The emotion that I had when she came out to tell you the truth was anger. Anger because these people do not care," Balboa said.

WLTX reported it's still unclear whether the man driving the vehicle is facing any charges. Both the driver and the woman found in the car were turned over to Border Patrol custody. Police said the woman's country of origin is unknown, but she was not a U.S. citizen.

"It’s human smuggling, but could be human trafficking as well. And, what makes this case unique is that there was only one immigrant there. So, what were their intentions or what were they going to do with her? We don't know," Hinojosa said.