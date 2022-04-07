This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas

Grilled cheese — it can be eaten as a snack or an entire meal. And the best part is you only need two ingredients!

If you wanna get fancy with it though, look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best grilled cheese in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Two slices of bread and some cheese might sound simple but, to many, finding the perfect grilled cheese is an endless (very tasty) mission. There are the purists, who like theirs with handfuls of Cheddar and finished under the grill. Some prefer a sandwich with several types of cheese, while others might want all the loaded extras. Here are the ooziest, most delicious grilled cheese sandwiches in every state.

In Texas, the best grilled cheese is the Barbacoa at Barrio Barista in San Antonio. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

It stands to reason that the best grilled cheese in Texas should be beefed up with some good old barbecue. Barrio Barista uses tender chipotle-infused barbacoa and layers it up in (of course) thick-sliced Texas toast with avocado and cheese. Diners should be prepared to crave more as soon as they’re finished, because it really is that good – and goes perfectly with the tomato soup.

Barrio Barista is located at 3735 Culebra Rd. in San Antonio.

To read the full list of the best grilled cheeses in every state, click here.