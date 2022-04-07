This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In All Of Arizona

Thursday (April 7th) is National Burrito Day!

Burritos can be so versatile with tons of different ingredients like beans, salsa, cheese, avocado, fries, and even tater tots. They're also absolutely delicious and can come drenched in sauce.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best burrito. The website states, "Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, these are the best in every state."

According to the website, the best burrito in all of Arizona is the El Padre Burrito from Seis Kitchen in Tucson. The website explains what sets this burrito above the others:

"This Mexican street-food restaurant, with two locations in Tucson and one in Oro Valley, is famed for its el padre burrito, part of the breakfast menu. It’s made with a flour tortilla and features grilled steak, eggs, crispy potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo (tomato salsa) and green chilli. Customers say the steak is tender and the green chillies are packed with flavour. There are several other options to choose from too."

