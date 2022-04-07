This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In All Of Kentucky

Thursday (April 7th) is National Burrito Day!

Burritos can be so versatile with tons of different ingredients like beans, salsa, cheese, avocado, fries, and even tater tots. They're also absolutely delicious and can come drenched in sauce.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best burrito. The website states, "Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, these are the best in every state."

According to the website, the best burrito in all of Kentucky is the Drunk Burrito from Con Huevos in Louisville. The website explains what sets this burrito above the others:

"Popular Mexican brunch spot Con Huevos serves a dish called the drunk burrito, filled with roast chicken or slow-roasted pork plus red rice, chipotle cream, black beans, Oaxaca cheese and pico de gallo. It’s then plated (quite prettily for a burrito) with extra green or red salsa. Customers consistently say how much they enjoyed it, highlighting the juicy pork. Find it at one of two Louisville locations."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best burrito.