This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In All Of Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Thursday (April 7th) is National Burrito Day!

Burritos can be so versatile with tons of different ingredients like beans, salsa, cheese, avocado, fries, and even tater tots. They're also absolutely delicious and can come drenched in sauce.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best burrito. The website states, "Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, these are the best in every state."

According to the website, the best burrito in all of Oklahoma is the Left Coast Burrito from OSO On Paseo in Oklahoma City. The website explains what sets this burrito above the others:

"This trendy spot in Oklahoma City is known for its left coast burrito. It’s filled with grilled prawns, skirt steak, tater tots, queso and pico de gallo and comes with a side of rice and refried or black beans, which customers love. It’s described as hearty, warm and filling, and pretty much everyone who tries it insists they’d order it again."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get each state's best burrito.

