This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In Indiana

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken + waffles = the perfect brunch meal.

If you're craving chicken and waffles now, we don't blame you — but we'll help you out. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best chicken and waffles in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

A superb combination of sweet and savoury, these chicken and waffle dishes range from familiar classics to unexpected and exciting takes on the flavours we all love. Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them.

In Indiana, you can find the best chicken and waffles at His Place Eatery in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

His Place Eatery, a Southern-style restaurant in Indianapolis, is ready to satisfy any of your chicken and waffle cravings with three great options. The classic, which is also favoured by customers, is four crispy chicken wings on a fluffy Belgian waffle, served with two sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese or coleslaw. If you're a dessert person get the Belgian waffles with fried chicken, peach cobbler and ice cream, or the red velvet waffles and chicken drizzled with cream cheese glaze.

His Place Eatery is located at 6916 E 30th St in Indianapolis.

To read the full list of the best chicken and waffles in every state, click here.

