This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In Utah

By Dani Medina

April 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chicken + waffles = the perfect brunch meal.

If you're craving chicken and waffles now, we don't blame you — but we'll help you out. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best chicken and waffles in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

A superb combination of sweet and savoury, these chicken and waffle dishes range from familiar classics to unexpected and exciting takes on the flavours we all love. Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them.

In Utah, you can find the best chicken and waffles at Station 22 Cafe in Provo. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

For a relaxed dinner and delicious comfort food classics, look no further than Provo's Station 22 Cafe. With a good-sized dinner menu and daily brunch, customers keep coming back for the chicken and waffles in particular. The 24-hour brined and fried chicken is served with warm buttermilk waffles, watermelon and house-made buttermilk syrup. The chicken is said to be juicy and perfectly crispy.

Station 22 Cafe is located at 22 W Center St in Provo.

To read the full list of the best chicken and waffles in every state, click here.

