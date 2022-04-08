Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Delicious New Food Options At Chase Field

By Ginny Reese

April 8, 2022

Take me out to the ballgame, Take me out to the crowd. Buy me some smoked meats and FLAMIN' HOT Cheetos chicken tenders?

Okay, so that isn't how the song goes. But, with all of the new amazing foods being served up at the concession stands of Arizona Diamondbacks games, why would you stick with peanuts and Cracker Jacks?

Of course you can still grab all of the ballpark staples, like hot dogs, nachos, and beer. But now, there's so much more.

12 News released a list of all of the Diamondbacks' new food options. Here's what you can expect this season at Chase Field:

  • Taste of Chase at Section 130
  • Copper State Steaks at Section 121
  • Big Dawgs at Section 126
  • Burger Burger at Section 214
  • Gonzo's Grill at Section 141

In February, Guy Fieri revealed that he would be bringing his tasty creations to Chase Field this season as well. His new restaurant will open this spring in Caesars Sportsbook. The restaurant, formally known as Game 7 Grill, will be open year-round and will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.