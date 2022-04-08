Bishop Briggs Is Pregnant With Her First Child: See The Pics

By Katrina Nattress

April 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Bishop Briggs is pregnant with her first child! The singer-songwriter announced the exciting news in an interview and photoshoot with Paper magazine, where she reflected on the bittersweet feeling of welcoming new life while also mourning the loss of her sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer

“I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said. "It feels like a little present from her, so there’s that light and darkness.”

In fact, the 29-year-old started thinking about becoming a mother when she was in the hospital with Kate. “I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. “Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that’s the number one thing that matters. I almost wanted to speed up life and get pregnant and hang out with my sister. But it’s ironic that’s when the first seed was planted, because I was in the saddest part of my life, but it became the thing I clung to.”

Briggs also released two new songs in honor of her sister — "High Water" and "The Art of Survival." Listen to both songs and see her baby bump below.

Bishop Briggs
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.