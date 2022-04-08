Bishop Briggs Is Pregnant With Her First Child: See The Pics

Bishop Briggs is pregnant with her first child! The singer-songwriter announced the exciting news in an interview and photoshoot with Paper magazine, where she reflected on the bittersweet feeling of welcoming new life while also mourning the loss of her sister Kate McLaughlin, who died last year at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

“I feel like my sister blessed me with this little baby," she said. "It feels like a little present from her, so there’s that light and darkness.”

In fact, the 29-year-old started thinking about becoming a mother when she was in the hospital with Kate. “I was looking at this person that I love so much and thinking that this is the only thing that matters in the world," she said. “Our connections with humans, our family and the deep friendships that we have, that’s the number one thing that matters. I almost wanted to speed up life and get pregnant and hang out with my sister. But it’s ironic that’s when the first seed was planted, because I was in the saddest part of my life, but it became the thing I clung to.”

Briggs also released two new songs in honor of her sister — "High Water" and "The Art of Survival." Listen to both songs and see her baby bump below.