Dan Campbell: Dolphins Player 'Came In Every Day Just Reeking Of Alcohol'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said an anonymous former player from his previous stint with the Miami Dolphins "came in every day just reeking of alcohol" while speaking with reporters ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press shared the quote on his Twitter account Friday (April 8) morning in which Campbell admitted that the Dolphins overlooked a player routinely showing up to practice after drinking because of the player's production.

“I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball,” Campbell said via Birkett. “He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.’s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work. Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he’s still playing today, by the way.”

Campbell began his coaching career as a coaching intern for the Dolphins in 2010, following his final season as a player with the New Orleans Saints in 2009.

The Texas native spent the majority of his tenure in Miami as a tight ends coach from 2011-15, while also serving as interim head coach, leading the Dolphins to a 5-7 record during his final 12 games with the franchise.