"Nah the support and responses I’m gettin from this Album tho 😩🔥 Make a n***a wanna buss a gangsta tear," Fivio wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m not tho lol.. But B.I.B.L.E Out everywhere go tune in now ❗️"



Fivio has been laying the foundation of his career for the past several years. After dropping off his Pain and Love EP in 2019, the rapper signed with Ma$e's RichFish Records the following year. He rode the wave of his breakthrough single "Big Drip" until he ended up on Kanye West's "Off The Grid" from Ye's Donda album. Since then, Foreign's been working on his album while collaborating with other artists like Ye, French Montana, Young M.A, and more.



The album arrived just a week after Foreign joined forces with City Girls for their new single "Top Notch" and hopped on BigBop's "Ouu Baby." Stream Fivio Foreign's B.I.B.L.E. album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE