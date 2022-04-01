City Girls, Fivio Foreign Team Up For "Top Notch" Video

After teasing the record for the past week, City Girls have finally dropped their collaboration with Fivio Foreign and it's unlike anything we've heard from the Miami duo.

On Friday, April 1, Yung Miami and JT delivered the official music video for their new song "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign. The NY Drill-inspired banger starts off with Yung Miami's verse followed by Fivio's gritty rhymes. JT lays down her bars towards the end of the record. In their music video, the Opa-Locka/Liberty City natives take a trip up top to the "City of Gods" rapper's neighborhood in New York City.