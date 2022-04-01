City Girls, Fivio Foreign Team Up For "Top Notch" Video
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2022
After teasing the record for the past week, City Girls have finally dropped their collaboration with Fivio Foreign and it's unlike anything we've heard from the Miami duo.
On Friday, April 1, Yung Miami and JT delivered the official music video for their new song "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign. The NY Drill-inspired banger starts off with Yung Miami's verse followed by Fivio's gritty rhymes. JT lays down her bars towards the end of the record. In their music video, the Opa-Locka/Liberty City natives take a trip up top to the "City of Gods" rapper's neighborhood in New York City.
"Top Notch" is the first solo record City Girls have dropped off since they lent their talents to the Bruised soundtrack for "Scared." Prior to that, Caresha and JT had plenty of success with their vibrant single "Twerkulator." In between that time, both artists have knocked out a few collaborations together and solo. Last October, JT connected with Summer Walker for "Ex For A Reason" while Yung Miami joined Quavo on his song "Strub The Ground." As a duo, they also connected with rising rappers like Saucy Santana ("Shisha") and Cashflow Harlem ("Take Money").
Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign is also preparing to drop his debut album B.I.B.L.E. on April 8. So far, the "Big Drip" rapper has dropped off a couple of songs from the LP like "Magic City" featuring Quavo and "More Than a Brick" with Tems and Lilkvffs.
There's no confirmation on City Girls' next project but the girls are booked and busy this summer so it's possible there could be more new music on the way. For now, enjoy their new video with Fivio Foreign below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE