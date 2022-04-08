Giant Teddy Bear Saves The Lives Of Georgia Family

A child's giant teddy bear is the hero of the story for a Bryan County family.

"Mr.Fluffy," along with a mattress, shielded the Driggers Family from flying debris on Tuesday night as a tornado blew through Georgia. By the time the Driggers tried to escape the path of the tornado, it was too late.

Nolan Driggers saw the tornado destroy a neighbors house and immediately took cover with his children.

"At that time, I screamed for everyone to run to the bedroom," Nolan shared with WJCL. "We took off running to [our daughter's] bedroom and tried to cover ourselves with the mattress."

Sandra Sullivan, Terri Driggers' mother, was not present when the tornado hit. She shared her terror with WJCL.

"I just started praying, 'Lord, Jesus please take care of them. Take care of my family, don’t let them get hurt.'"

As if by a miracle, the coverage that the mattress and the giant teddy bear provided was enough to save the family from death as their house flipped over multiple times. According to WCVB, Sullivan went over to the property after the storms and noticed that everyone had cuts and bruises.