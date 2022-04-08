JoJo Siwa Debuts Drastic New Haircut
By Sarah Tate
April 8, 2022
It's a new era for JoJo Siwa!
The internet star chopped off her iconic long blonde ponytail and traded it in for something a bit more "cool for the summer." Siwa has been rocking her signature ponytail for most of her career, but has begun to experiment with wearing new styles over the past year, including briefly going brunette for Halloween. However, her newest look, a pixie cut that is short on the sides and long on top, is her most dramatic transformation yet.
Siwa showed off the drastic new style in a post to Instagram on Thursday (April 7), simply captioning the beaming photo with "HAPPPPPY."
The Dancing with the Stars alum first gave fans a peak at her new 'do in a video posted to the platform not long before revealing the final cut. In the clip, Siwa can be seen screaming while getting the first chop while Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" plays in the background.
"Mayyyyy have done something today 💇🏼♀️," she captioned, sending her followers into a frenzy.
She showed off her new haircut even more on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she's still learning how to style the short cut after being used to her lock locks, per People.
"So I just got my hair cut yesterday. And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curly," she said, adding, "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"