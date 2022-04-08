JoJo Siwa Debuts Drastic New Haircut

It's a new era for JoJo Siwa!

The internet star chopped off her iconic long blonde ponytail and traded it in for something a bit more "cool for the summer." Siwa has been rocking her signature ponytail for most of her career, but has begun to experiment with wearing new styles over the past year, including briefly going brunette for Halloween. However, her newest look, a pixie cut that is short on the sides and long on top, is her most dramatic transformation yet.

Siwa showed off the drastic new style in a post to Instagram on Thursday (April 7), simply captioning the beaming photo with "HAPPPPPY."