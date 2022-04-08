Man Accused Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Let Out Of Jail By Mistake

The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker last year was mistakenly released from jail, authorities confirm.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 19-year-old James Howard Jackson was accidentally released from jail on Wednesday (April 6) "due to a clerical error," People reports. Police are currently searching for him.

Jackson is accused of shooting Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer on February 24, 2021, as he walked the singer's three French bulldogs. Two other suspects, who were arrested last year, allegedly fled the scene with two of the dogs before the pets were returned days later.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released a statement following Jackson's release, calling the mistake "inadvertent."

"The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Jackson was one of five suspects arrested in the case in April 2021 and is charged with attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, the outlet reports.

Fischer opened up about the near-fatal shooting in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings in September, revealing that he had a portion of his lung removed after the "severe" shooting. He added that the Chromatica singer had "been a friend for [him]" and that he had family and trauma therapists flown out to help in his recovery.