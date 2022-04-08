Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Files To Dismiss Case

Back in February, Doe claimed that Snoop Dogg’s associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan forcibly took her to his home and sexually assaulted her the following morning. The next day, the woman said that Juan took her to Snoop Dogg's studio where the rapper reportedly cornered her in a bathroom stall and made her give him oral sex. In her lawsuit, Doe named Snoop, Juan and the companies Gerber & Co, Inc.; the Broadus Collection, LLC; Casa Verde Capital, LLC; and Merry Jane Events, Inc.



Snoop maintained his innocence from the second the lawsuit was announced. After the lawsuit made headlines everywhere, Snoop appeared to respond to the allegations in his own Instagram post. In his caption, he wrote "P.S.A. FDBH.”



“Gold digger season is here. be careful nefews," Snoop said in the post. "Keep ya guards up."

