Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Files To Dismiss Case
By Tony M. Centeno
April 8, 2022
After his historic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and announcing his plans to turn Death Row Records into an NFT label, Snoop Dogg was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault. Now, two weeks after his team filed for the case to be dismissed, the woman who sued Uncle Snoop has dropped the charges.
According to a report Pitchfork published Thursday, April 7, the woman, only referred to as Jane Doe, and her lawyer filed a motion to voluntarily dismiss the case. Snoop Dogg was sued for allegedly violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, for sexual battery, and for sexual assault following two instances that reportedly occurred in 2013. After the case was dismissed, Snoop's camp reiterated that the woman's claims were not valid.
“The allegations of sexual assault against Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg) are simply meritless," a spokesperson for Snoop said.
Back in February, Doe claimed that Snoop Dogg’s associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan forcibly took her to his home and sexually assaulted her the following morning. The next day, the woman said that Juan took her to Snoop Dogg's studio where the rapper reportedly cornered her in a bathroom stall and made her give him oral sex. In her lawsuit, Doe named Snoop, Juan and the companies Gerber & Co, Inc.; the Broadus Collection, LLC; Casa Verde Capital, LLC; and Merry Jane Events, Inc.
Snoop maintained his innocence from the second the lawsuit was announced. After the lawsuit made headlines everywhere, Snoop appeared to respond to the allegations in his own Instagram post. In his caption, he wrote "P.S.A. FDBH.”
“Gold digger season is here. be careful nefews," Snoop said in the post. "Keep ya guards up."