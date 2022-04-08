'Stallion Wars': North Carolina Group Warns Beachgoers Of Dueling Horses

Beachgoers in North Carolina are being warned to stay away from the possible "stallion wars" happening along the coast.

The Foundation for Shackleford Horses posted the warning Thursday (April 7) on its Facebook page, telling visitors to keep their distance from the wild horses. According the the group, the fights, which can break out quickly and without warning, occur between stallions fighting over mares, territory and position within the herd.

"These stallions are not like domesticated pasture mates, engaging in friendly boy banter," the post states, in part. "These battles are deadly serious. Winning the battle can mean the difference between a stallion holding onto mares and his prominence in the herd, or being relegated to life as a part of a bachelor band."

According to WRAL, there are herds of hundreds of wild horses along the Outer Banks and Shackleford Banks, so visitors to the area need to be aware of their surroundings so they avoid any escalating situation.

"If you aren't paying attention, you, your children or your dog could be caught in the fray and potentially injured," the post states, also suggesting that you should also keep at least 50 feet between you and any wild horses and never turn your back on a stallion. You should also never get between a stallion and a mare or a mare and her foal.

