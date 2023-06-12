Burgers are an American staple, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. While many may prefer their burgers loaded up with toppings, sometimes a bite of a classic burger proves that you don't have to mess with perfection to have a good meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for the restaurants serving up incredible burgers, compiling a list of the spot in each state with the best classic burger they could find. According to the site:

"Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

According to the list, the best classic burger in Tennessee is the Dyer's Single from Dyer's Burgers in Memphis. Opened for more than a century, Dyer's has been serving up its famous burgers to all who stop in to try its patties made using the same grease that has been around since 1912.

Dyer's Burgers is located at 205 Beale Street in Memphis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Dyer's has been serving its classic burgers since 1912 and the joint's success lies in the 'secret' cooking process that hinges on the frying grease that's never been changed. The grease is occasionally topped up to keep the supply going, but at least a few drops in the mix have been in there for over a hundred years. The business takes the grease so seriously that armed police escorts took charge of it when the restaurant changed locations. The single is usually served with cheese but you could opt-out to taste the patty just on its own."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best classic burgers around the country.