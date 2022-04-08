This Restaurant Has The Best Cheesecake In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

April 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in Louisiana?

Commander's Palace

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in Louisiana can be found at Commander's Palace in New Orleans as their Creole Cream Cheese cheesecake was named the best of the best.

Commander's Palace is located at 1403 Washington Avenue.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Cajun and Creole restaurant Commander's Palace in New Orleans has a cheesecake that's made with homemade cream cheese. It's refreshingly sour and has the thinnest Graham cracker crus. It's then drizzled in a sticky caramel sauce so good that people want it sold in jars."

Check out the full list here to see the best cheesecake in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.