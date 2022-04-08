This Restaurant Has The Best Cheesecake In Louisiana

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in Louisiana?

Commander's Palace

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in Louisiana can be found at Commander's Palace in New Orleans as their Creole Cream Cheese cheesecake was named the best of the best.

Commander's Palace is located at 1403 Washington Avenue.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Cajun and Creole restaurant Commander's Palace in New Orleans has a cheesecake that's made with homemade cream cheese. It's refreshingly sour and has the thinnest Graham cracker crus. It's then drizzled in a sticky caramel sauce so good that people want it sold in jars."

