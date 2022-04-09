Kodak Black Shoots His Shot With Jada Pinkett-Smith: 'You Deserve Me'

Kodak Black weighed in on Will Smith's relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith — but his take was one we haven't seen before.

While on Instagram Live on Friday (April 8) night, the "Super Gremlin" rapper said Jada should be give him a chance instead.

"Jada Pinkett, baby. You was out of pocket. You out of pocket for that s***," Kodak Black said, likely referring reports that have surfaced of Jada saying she didn't want to marry Will Smith in the first place. A video has also surfaced that shows Will getting upset with Jada for "using him for clout" as she videotapes him.

"Come f*** with me, that's what you need to do. ... You don't deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me. ... Stop playin' Will Smith like that. ... Will Smith a stand up man, a gentleman with integrity, he knows who he is," the rapper continued.

You can watch a clip of Kodak Black's rant on Instagram Live below:

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.