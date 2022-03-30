Kodak Black Has "Interesting" Movie Script Ideas For 50 Cent & Tyler Perry

Kodak Black is busy preparing his next album. While he puts the finishing touches on his new LP, it seems that the "Super Gremlin" rapper has his eyes set on breaking into the film industry.

In an Instagram Story he posted on Tuesday, March 29, Kodak revealed his desires to enter Hollywood. He explained that he has "some very interesting scripts" and wants to pitch them to 50 Cent and Tyler Perry.

“I Got Movie Ideas I Wanna Pitch To Tyler Perry or 50 Cent,” Kodak wrote in the Story. “If You Know Me And Can See Pass The Internet Antics Then You Know That Im Really An Intellectual Young Man, So With That Being Said I have Some VERY INTERESTING Scripts.”